Sanwo-Olu speaks as AFRIMA cedes 2025 hosting rights to Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has thrown his weight behind the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025 as the organisers have ceded the hosting rights to Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration will continue to give opportunity, hope, and space for people in the creative industry to thrive.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of AFRIMA amplifies the growing momentum around the highly anticipated event, which has already garnered backing from key stakeholders, institutions and corporate sponsors at national, continental and international levels.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC) at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government will continuously create a clear business opportunity and environment for people in the creative industry to do well.

The governor said Lagos has given life to many people in entertainment, fashion and the arts by supporting them to actualise their dreams, adding that his government will continue to assist people in propagating whatever gifts and talents they have.

He said: “It was not difficult for us to make entertainment, tourism and everything in the creative space one of our cardinal objectives.

“We are very intentional because we realise that the creative industry is a place where the youth with a dynamic population want to be.

“It is also the largest employer of labour in different ways and means.

“But more importantly, it also helps to tell the African story, a story that the entire world has not heard, to be able to take it up and work with it.

“As a government, what we set out to do is to continue to give opportunity, hope and space for the creative people.

“We will give them the space and create a clear business opportunity and environment for them to thrive and do well. Lagos has become a destination for good reasons.

“We know AFRIMA. It is indeed an honour that as strategic as we are, AFRIMA deemed it fit to hold its 2025 events in Lagos.

“It comes with responsibility and commitment. Lagos is able, and it is big enough to take on AFRIMA, and we will take it forward.

“We have the structures and infrastructures to be able to support AFRIMA.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Angela Martins, expressed her appreciation for past support from the Lagos State Government for AFRIMA, which aims at promoting the cultural and creative industry on the continent and providing recognition of talent in music in Africa.

Martins, who is the Head of the Culture Department and Acting Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports of the African Union, said: “Lagos has hosted AFRIMA awards before, and we are really thankful for the support.

“We are looking forward to support from the Lagos State Government in order to host AFRIMA 2025 and beyond.”

Also speaking, the President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the right of hosting for AFRIMA 2025 was ceded to Lagos State in recognition of Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s hard work, focus, love for the creative industry, and association with entertainment, which is one of the pillars of the THEMES+ agenda in Lagos State.

He therefore sought the support, blessings, endorsement, and partnership of the governor and the Lagos State Government for a successful AFRIMA 2025 in November.

Dada said: “Lagos State is the mecca of entertainment, music, and the film industry in the Middle East and Africa.

“We request the right partnership and support to make AFRIMA hosted in Lagos.

“We need institutional support and financial support to host over 1,500 artists and managers for the event, which we use to promote the cities of Africa and unite our people through music.”

