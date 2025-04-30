Workers, engine propelling Nigeria towards prosperity — Atiku 

The Nigerian worker stands as the indomitable engine propelling our nation towards its long-sought prosperity, declares former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

The Waziri Adamawa said this in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day in a statement issued through his media office.

Abubakar extolled the immeasurable contributions of Nigerian workers, asserting that their resilience and sacrifice are the very heartbeat of national development.

He emphasised that the true spirit of Workers’ Day can only be fully realised when both the government and private sector leaders place the welfare of workers at the forefront of national discourse and action.

He noted that the condition of the workforce is a mirror reflecting the health and vitality of a nation’s economy — an undeniable barometer of socio-economic well-being.

Abubakar said: “In the face of relentless hardship and meagre compensation, Nigerian workers have continued to bear the burdens of our economic aspirations with silent heroism.

“Yet, it is disheartening that those entrusted with the reins of policy and governance have failed to reciprocate this steadfast commitment with tangible acts of support and justice.”

He expressed deep concern that amidst prevailing economic adversity, the current government has not deemed it necessary to roll out any meaningful palliative measures to cushion the suffering of workers.

Abubakar implored the leadership of labour unions to persist in their noble crusade for good governance, describing their advocacy as the final bastion of hope for the average Nigerian.

He reiterated that their voices must continue to echo the call for accountability, transparency, and equity.

The former Vice President also underscored that the celebration of International Workers’ Day is a solemn tribute to the sweat and spirit of workers, and that its true meaning must be embodied through heightened productivity, a renewed sense of patriotism, and unwavering respect for labour.

He called upon governments at all levels to uphold the sanctity of workers’ rights and privileges, insisting that these must remain inviolable and zealously protected.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation,” Abubakar affirmed, adding: “It is both the face and the force of the people.

“It is thus imperative that governments and employers alike erect unyielding safeguards to protect the dignity, benefits, and entitlements that justly belong to the worker.”

He urged policy makers to draw inspiration from the theme of this year’s celebration: “Social Justice and Decent Work. Safety and Health of Workers,” and embrace the labour force not as a mere tool, but as an equal partner in the journey to national greatness.

