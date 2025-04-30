Iba Gani Adams: Man of grace at 55, by Kehinde Aderemi

Today, I celebrate the life of a man that is very special to me and to the entire Yoruba land. The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is a man of grace. His background and experiences truly show that nothing in life is impossible. The life of a torchbearer is like a book with different chapters.

From his background, struggles, and experiences up till today, there’s nothing that has captured the essence of his life other than grace.

At 23, he led the Oodua Peoples Congress in the struggle for the emancipation of Yoruba race, shortly after the annulment of June 12, 1993 elections. More than three decades later, God has really helped him to bridge the gap between his past and his present condition. The past is gone, and today he is a true testimony of God’s grace. That is why he usually rolls out the drums annually to rejoice and celebrate his birthday.

Looking back at his humble beginning, his traducers begin to wonder how he has come this far, especially with the various challenges that had made him what he is today. It doesn’t matter what anybody says, one thing that I am sure of is that Iba Gani Adams has been the reason the bandits are afraid of attacking the South West. He is also the reason Yorubaland is peaceful today, especially from the various spate of insecurity across the country.

For instance, when the Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Kumar Sanda, said recently that his team had arrested over 1,000 Boko Haram members in Lagos, I laughed because I know in truth why Lagos State and the South West is safe.

Even the bandits know for sure that whenever they try to extend their killing spree to the South West, they are gone.They know Lagos is “a -no -go-area” for them. They know the generalissimo lives here and they know with the presence of OPC, the South West will be too hot for them to conquer.

At 55, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams’ life is centred on three important pillars: activism, security, and cultural promotion. He started well as an activist, took up the challenge of changing the ugly trend by embarking on cultural promotion activities even beyond the shores of Nigeria with the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU). Today, Yoruba culture and tradition that had been abandoned for years have been revived through his cultural promotion activities.

Lke a king that is not respected in his home, it is very unfortunate that the Yoruba is yet to appreciate what he has been doing, but I am sure history will be kind to him because the worth of a man is in the quality of his heart and the value of his service to mankind. The courage he displays even when the odds are seemingly against him is exceptional. He is an advocate of regionalism.

This year is different. Fifty-five years is no joke in the life of every man. It is worth celebrating. But looking beyond the pomp and ceremony, I see maturity. I see courage. I see strength and I see lots of betrayals and forgiveness. The Yoruba generalissimo is gradually coming of age in thoughts and in deeds.

Aare Gani Adams had his troubled past and his deepest desires and drives. But in all of these, God has been gracious to him. For over seven years, I studied him like a book and I can easily tell you what nobody knows about him.

I did a book on this, titled: “Imprint of Fate.” That book, though not yet presented to the public, has been a reference point of his daily life. His trajectory in life is that of a man that is blessed to fulfill his dream.

Like every human being in life, he has his foibles, but some of the qualities that made Iba Gani Adams what he is today include that of courage and service to humanity. And he has always made this known through his style of leadership.

Therefore, on this special occasion of your birthday, I wish you well and I pray to God to strengthen you more in all your endeavours. Happy birthday sir.

. Aderemi, a journalist, writes from Lagos.

