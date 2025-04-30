2025 Hajj: At Stakeholders Summit, NAHCON Chair speaks on readiness

Again, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has thanked President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their continuous support and timely interventions in resolving the challenges of this year’s Hajj, assuring that NAHCON was fully prepared for the 2025 Hajj operations.

He said this in his welcome address at the NAHCON and Hajj Institute of Nigeria 2nd Stakeholders Summit on Hajj and Umrah Industry.

The NAHCON Head at the event on Wednesday in Abuja restated that the support received so far from President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima to include the significant provision of Basic Travel Allowance in cash, which provides great relief to pilgrims, operators, and the regulator.

Prof. Usman affirmed that the development was a good signal to the Commission, given its role as the regulator of Hajj affairs in Nigeria and the Hajj mission for Nigeria’s pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has licensed four airlines for the airlift of over 40,000 pilgrims, excluding more than 14,000 traveling with tour operators.

“The inaugural flight is scheduled for May 9, 2025.

“And with the grace of Allah (in sha Allah), we anticipate seamless operations.

“We are united in our commitment to provide effective and efficient services to the respected guests of Allah (DUYUFUR-Rahman), thereby reinforcing the renewed hope for Nigerian pilgrims.

“I assure all major stakeholders that NAHCON, under my leadership, is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, collaborations and teamwork to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.”

Similarly, Prof. Usman thanked Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, for his consistent guidance to the leadership of NAHCON.

While appreciating Jaiz Bank and other non-interest financial institutions for their commendable Corporate Social Responsibility in sponsoring the Summit, he acknowledged the dedication and selfless service of his Commissioners of PPFM, PRSIILS and OIL, the Board members, Forum of States Pilgrim Welfare Boards, and entire staff of NAHCON in ensuring the success of the upcoming 2025 Hajj operations.

On the Summit, the NAHCON number one officer said it provides a crucial platform for all key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, to collectively examine and address matters vital to the sustainable future of Hajj operations in Nigeria – a significant religious obligation and considerable socio-economic undertaking, adding that their presence underscores the shared responsibility “we all bear in ensuring the success of the 2025 Hajj”.

He noted that the theme for this year’s Summit: “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators,” is both timely and pertinent, relating that Hajj industry faces increasing pressures, from fluctuating foreign exchange rates and rising service costs to evolving regulatory landscapes.

Prof. Usman pointed out: “These challenges have made the pilgrimage increasingly expensive for our Nigerian brothers and sisters.

“Therefore, developing resilient and sustainable financial models is no longer an option but a necessity to guarantee affordability, efficiency and integrity in Hajj operations.

“At NAHCON, we have embraced this responsibility with courage and commitment.

“I am pleased to report a significant milestone in our sustainability drive: the successful on-boarding of three additional partner banks into the Hajj Savings Scheme – Alternative Bank, TAJ Bank, and Lotus Bank.

“This expansion is not just symbolic – it is strategic.

“These institutions bring with them innovative, ethical, and non-interest financial solutions tailored to the needs of intending pilgrims.

“Their inclusion reinforces our Hajj Savings Scheme, giving more Nigerians the opportunity to plan their pilgrimage with convenience, foresight, and financial discipline.

“With these banks now on board, we are widening the reach of the Hajj Savings Scheme, promoting financial inclusion, and laying a strong foundation for a sustainable Hajj financing model”.

Usman acknowledged that the keynote speaker, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, a former Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah, former Minister of Finance and current Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry, brings a wealth of experience in finance, adding that with respected lead discussants: Bashir M. Bugaje, Chairman of the NAHCON Committee on Hajj Savings Scheme; Dr. Muhammad Ahmad of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Professor Wasiu O. Gadaeen of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria, he was confident that the summit will provide practical administrative and operational frameworks for Hajj financing in Nigeria.

