Falz on #WithChude Live: It’s tough having healthy love life in entertainment

At the first edition of #WithChude Live, superstar rapper and actor Falz brought the audience to both tears and laughter as he opened up about art, activism, heartbreak, and why he carries Nigeria “on his head,” even when it’s not convenient.

In a moving conversation with host Chude Jideonwo, Falz reflected on the emotional toll and deep purpose behind his outspoken stance on national issues.

“People warn me all the time,” he said. “Friends say: ‘You better stay out of these things oh.’

“But I’m the kind of artist who draws inspiration from my environment.

“I can’t help it.

“I feel these things so deeply that it becomes impossible not to talk about them.”

This emotional honesty underscored every word Falz spoke on stage, as he recounted the personal and public cost of using his platform for justice, especially during the #EndSARS movement protest.

“That period was one of the craziest and toughest times of my life,” Falz said, adding: “But I don’t regret it at all.

“I was taught never to regret doing what I believe is right.

“And the protest, the struggle, the connection we all felt — it was monumental.

“I’m grateful I participated.”

While many try to dissuade him, some say: “The same people you’re fighting for will fight you.”

Falz clarified that it’s never been about applause or validation.

He said: “I’m not doing it for anybody specifically.

“It’s about what I feel strongly about.

“It’s about compassion.

“It’s about humanity.”

Speaking about the roots of his activism, Falz shared how deeply he was influenced by his father, the renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

“He was my first source of inspiration and my first role model,” he said.

But it wasn’t all serious.

In a lighthearted moment that had the entire room in stitches, Falz joked that he’s still single because “I haven’t found anybody that likes me.”

The laughter turned to silence when he added, more seriously: “It’s incredibly tough to have a healthy love or family life in this industry.

“I don’t want to mess things up, so I’m careful.”

And when Chude asked if he had ever been heartbroken, he replied with a grin: “I’ve never been heartbroken,” prompting a mix of disbelief and playful groans from the crowd.

An attendee asked Falz about his long-rumoured relationship with singer Simi, and he responded: “Simi is my friend, and she inspires me,” drawing applause and admiration from the audience.

Falz’s time on stage was more than just an interview.

It was a moment of truth.

A reminder that courage isn’t always loud, but it is always honest.

And in that space, surrounded by people who felt every word, he reminded us why his voice continues to matter.

