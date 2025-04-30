Expel Wike, Anyanwu, opposition lawmakers tell PDP NWC

The opposition lawmaker coalition has called on the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the former National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The opposition lawmakers made the call after the sack of Anyanwu by the NWC and the appointment of Setonji Koshoedo in his place.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the lawmakers said the latest action by the NWC has put to rest the fragrant imposition by Anyanwu despite his removal by the court.

Also Read

Ugochinyere, the representative of Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, said in the statement: “We received with excitement the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which approved the nomination of Arch. Setonji Koshoedo, as the new National Secretary of the party, thereby officially sacking Anyanwu who had being sacked by the court.

“We say a big congratulations to the PDP NWC for the bold decision today to formally ratify the Sack of the impostor former National Secretary Sen.Samuel Anyawu and his replacement with Arc Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, the Deputy National Secretary who is now acting as National Secretary, pending the Southeast representation of Rt. Hon. Udo Okoye as Substantive National Secretary.

“This bold decision today is one of the needed urgent decisions we have been agitating for to help set the PDP on the recovery path.

“The NWC must also be bold enough to officially adopt the Ikimi disciplinary report and expel the traitors who have vowed to kill the party because of their greedy politics backed by Abuja plots of land bazaar.

“We salute the NWC and urge them to do more to earn back the trust of Nigerians that the dark days of Anyanwu and his paymasters, notably Nyesom Wike are destroyed. Their expulsion is not negotiable.”

Post Views: 5