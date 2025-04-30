2025 Hajj: AHMSP urges stakeholders to collaborate for success

The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals has called on all stakeholders in the country to close ranks and work assiduously for the success of this year’s Hajj.

This appeal was contained in a statement signed and issued by the National Coordinator of the group, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta.

Specifically, the AHMSP Coordinator called on States’ Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, airline carriers, Private Tour Operators, and journalists, among others, to make the country and Islam proud through the upcoming exercise.

The call was made during a live phone-in radio programme (Fatwa) on Nagarta Radio in Kaduna.

In addition, the association congratulated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for the wonderful arrangements it has put in place so far, both onshore and offshore, to ensure a hitch free and seamless Hajj operations in all aspects of the spiritual exercise.

Similarly, the AHMSP appreciated the foresight and prompt intervention of the Presidency by asking the apex bank in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria, to shelve its earlier proposed plan to issue Nigerian pilgrims with ATM card as replacement for physical cash, during the forthcoming Hajj exercise which could have subjected pilgrims to untold hardships.

The group emphasised that this gesture by the government at the centre deserves encomiums and commendation, as it will bring much succour and respite to Nigerian Pilgrims.

Also Read

The non-profit registered civil organisation advised all intending pilgrims in the country to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as they have been taught during the weekly orientation and enlightenment lectures (Bita) in their respective states and local government areas, on how to perform acceptable Hajj was ordained by Islamic sharia, as well as being subservient to Saudi’s laws and regulations.

The association also drew the attention of this year’s intending pilgrims to utilise their basic travelling allowance (BTA) judiciously in order to avoid being financially bankrupt, in case they may have to spend more days in the holy land before the commencement of inbound airlift to Nigeria.

Post Views: 18