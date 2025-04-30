Nigerian media leaders meet to charge up their connection power

How to turn the connections with their audiences and communities into gold in the AI age will be what will engage dozens of Nigerian media leaders at a summit on May 5 and 6, 2025 at the Academy Suites, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Founder/Director, The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in a statement he issued.

According to Obe, around 60 media leaders, including newspaper publishers, editors-in-chief, TV and radio chief executives, general managers, directors of programmes, and editors are expected at the Clinic’s 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit.

The high-profile event is being held with the sponsorship, support, and partnership of the NLNG, Lagos and Ogun State Governments, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidelity Bank, and Polaris Bank.

Others are: The Punch, The Nation, The Cable, and Business Day newspapers.

The rest are the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Innovation Media Consulting Group, Real Pharmaceuticals, Academy Suites, and Penpushing Media.

Obe stated: “Besides the enriching intellectual engagements, a major outcome of last year’s edition was the formation, based on one of the speakers’ presentation titled, WHERE’S THE MONEY, of the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (IMPCMS).

“A major highlight of the forthcoming edition will be the OWNERS’ FORUM where five media leaders – Frank Aigbogun, publisher Business Day; Joseph Adeyeye, CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Punch Newspapers; Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO WFM 91.7FM, Nigeria’s only women’s radio; Betty Dibiah Akeredolu-Ale, CEO Branama TV, Nigeria’s first television station targeting children; and Mr Musikilu Mojeed, COO/Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, will share insights and peculiarities on audience engagement.”

Tolu Ogunlesi, a former Presidential aide, will moderate this segment.

“It is an occasion for the leaders to square up to their markets for enduring prosperity, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence,” Obe stressed.

