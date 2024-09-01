How $6b NNPC debt is causing petrol supply hiccups

Global suppliers of petrol are no longer enthusiastic about supplying the product on credit to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited due to piling debts, Sunday Vanguard has learnt.

Competent industry sources told our correspondent last night that NNPCL, which solely imports the product using supply agents, is apparently weighed down by over $6 billion in debt, which the firm has not settled over time.

The setback, according to informed sources, is apparently responsible for the lingering hiccups in fuel supply in recent weeks, our correspondent gathered.

One of the sources familiar with the PMS importation into the country revealed that at the moment, no fewer than five vessels, which were primed to supply petrol to Nigeria, have refused to discharge the product to NNPC due to fear that they would not be paid cash on delivery.

The insider pointed out that the mounting debt has heightened the pressure on the petroleum company, which has now resorted to rationing its stock and appealing to its long-term suppliers to not cut off supply.

A senior official at the NNPC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the company is struggling to supply dealers due to a shortage of products at its disposal.

The official lamented: “Bulk sales of ships and trucks to depot owners have slowed down in the last five days due to shortage of supply.”

The source added that no bulk sales had taken place since Tuesday, resulting in the scarcity in the downstream sector.

Another NNPC staff told this newspaper that fuel shortage, which resulted in the long queues being experienced in the last two months, was principally caused by the reduction in supply of products by suppliers who are owed by the Nigerian oil firm.

The top official admitted: “I was aware that at some points in mid-August, the Federal Government had to come in by giving money to NNPC to defray some of the outstanding liabilities and boost the confidence of the suppliers to continue.

“However, what was paid was about $300 million, which only helped us get some reprieve for about a week before the queues fully returned.”

Responding, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Femi Soneye, said it was a common practice in the global oil industry to trade on credit, but would not say more than that.

Soneye said: “In the oil trading business, transactions are often carried out on credit, so it is normal to have outstanding balances at certain times.

“Additionally, through our subsidiary, NNPC Trading, we maintain open trade credit lines with several traders.”

But when asked to confirm the exact amount the company owes its PMS suppliers, the spokesperson declined, saying: “I will need some time to provide you with the exact amount.”

