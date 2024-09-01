Oyo government apprehends 52 traffic offenders

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority has arrested 52 traffic offenders.

The traffic offenders, who were arrested last week during a special operation, were duly fined for the offences they committed.

A statement by the Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (retd.), on Saturday indicated that most of the offenders engaged in one-way driving and light violation, while others were found selling cars by the road side.

Adesagba said these are illegal activities that pose significant risks to road safety.

According to him, this highlights the need for continued public education and enforcement efforts to combat these dangerous acts and promote a safer and more orderly transportation system in the state.

In a related development, the agency has embarked on a sensitisation campaign for Park Management System and road users in a bid to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and enhance road safety across the state.

The initiative, led by Adesagba, was carried out by all Zonal Commanders, who were tasked with sensitising commuters in their respective zones.

According to Adesagba the sensitisation programme is aimed at educating PMS and road users on the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, as well as the consequences of non-compliance.

He stressed further that his agency is committed to providing a conducive environment for motorists and road users, while also ensuring that traffic regulations are strictly enforced.

By sensitising PMS and road users, the government hopes to reduce road accidents, traffic congestion, and other related issues, thereby promoting a safer and more efficient transportation system in the state.

