Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has set up a “Technical Committee” to prepare a draft of “The Nigerian Dream” based on his ideas.

The decision to set up the Technical Team followed a mind-rubbing session Obasanjo convened on June 29, 2019 to discuss the way forward for the country.

At the session, which involved political and religious leaders, the youths and other segments of the society, a document was produced encapsulating the ideas discussed.

It is these ideas that the Technical Committee is expected to put into shape for “The Nigerian Dream”.

According to available information, the Technical Committee is to be chaired by Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, with a former Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, as members.

Others on the team include Dr. Chris Anyanwu, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Dr. Umar Ardo, Aigboje Aig-Imoukuede, Prof. Oka Obono, Esther Audu and Yemi Adamolekun.

Others are Oladele John Nihi, Damian Oyibo, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Dr. Osita Chidoka, Age Beekas and Prof. Peter Okebukola, who will serve as Secretary.

According to a letter to the Committee members, signed by Obasanjo, the Terms of Reference include:

1. to present a draft of “The Nigerian Dream” based on (a) my reflections and suggestions on the subject as contained in the attached booklet; (b) the outputs of the June 29, 2019 mind-rubbing session as contained in the attached Resolutions; (c) wide consultations of documents relevant to the evolution and crystallisation of “The Nigerian Dream”; (d) consultations within and outside the Committee with individuals and groups; and (e) other methodologies that can enable us have an enduring and widely-acceptable “Nigerian Dream”;

2. To arrange a national stakeholder consultation on the draft;

3. To suggest ways of disseminating the product of the exercise until it becomes part of our National life; and

4. To suggest how to fund the work of the Committee.

The committee has until end of September 2019 to submit its report.