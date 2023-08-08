OAGF to partner ASCON on treasury staff capacity development

Director-General of ASCON, Mrs Cecelia Gayya and the AGF,

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) said it is set to work with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) on capacity development training.

This is contained in a statement by Bawa Mokwa, Director Press, OAGF.

Mokwa said that the AGF, Oluwatoyin Madein, dropped the hint on Tuesday when the Director-General of ASCON, Cecelia Gayya, paid a courtesy visit to her in Abuja.

Madein said that capacity development was essential for effective performance and assured that the OAGF would sustain deeper collaboration with ASCON regarding capacity development training for its staff.

According to her, challenges abound in every position one occupies, and every task has its own demands.

“The complexities will keep increasing and the ability to overcome and achieve the desired result will definitely rely more on the exposure, in terms of skills and knowledge of global trends,” she said.

She said that staff training was a cardinal policy of the OAGF, while calling on the management of ASCON to include treasury staff in its capacity building programmes.

She applauded the management of ASCON for considering the Treasury Academy in Abuja as its study centre, adding that the OAGF would provide the necessary support to bring the idea to fruition.

In her remarks, the Director-General of ASCON said that the college was willing to partner with the OAGF on staff training and other required areas.

She said the ASCON had commenced the training of Chief Executives of parastatals, agencies and commissions, assuring that the AGF would be included in the next session of the training in September. NAN