Nwifuru resumes duty in Ebonyi with ecclesiastical, traditional consecration

The new Governor of Ebonyi State, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru has resumed duties in his office at the Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The official resumption was kicked off with prayers and office consecration service officiated by the Catholic Bishop emeritus of Abakaliki Diocese, Michael Nnachi Okoro.

The prayer session was held in the Governor’s conference hall with many ordained catholic priests, mainly of Izhi clan as well as Izhi traditional rulers and other major stakeholders in attendance.

The Izhi traditional rulers were led by Chief Fidelis Nwonumara, Chairman of Izhi traditional rulers council.

Addressing the stakeholders, Governor Nwifuru urged his people to give their total support towards the success of his administration, adding that the task bestowed on him as Governor was not an easy one.

He further urged them to eschew all forms of clannishness and internal bickering, accommodate all persons in the state in order to strenghthen the unity and oneness of Ebonyi as a people of common destiny.

Nwifuru said: “I enjoin you not to abuse the opportunity; talk less and do more so that you don’t give the opposition the chance to talk bad about us.

“I want to plead with our people, we have made a lot of sacrifices to have this state, whatever we agree with government, please do not go back to it.

“The issue of dichotomy is dying a natural death and the reason I am here is to kill that dichotomy permanently.

“I will be fair to everybody and I believe that God Almighty will be with us.”

Governor Nwifuru appreciated the traditional rulers, the clergy and indeed, all Izhi stakeholders for their support during the elections.

“I want to thank our traditional rulers immensely for their love and for understanding of leadership.

“I thank you very much for embarking on this journey with me.

“Let me thank the Izhi stakeholders in particular for your efforts especially during the election.

“I know that with your support and making yourself available, we shall do it in Jesus name”, he expressed.

The Governor called on youths to rally round him to make sure that his administration lives up to expectations, stressing that the future lies in the hands of the youths.

In a brief reflection: the Southeast Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Father Abraham Nwali maintained that the greatest gift to man from God is work.

He observed that not only is an idle mind the devil’s workshop, it leads to diminishing mentality and dignity, adding that a life devoid of service is not worth living.

He urged all and sundry to unite and give the needed support, prayers and cooperation to the new government for overall success of the state.

The chairman of Izhi traditional rulers at the event also invoked God’s blessings on the new Governor, on behalf of the Izhi traditional institution.