NSCIA congratulates Christians at Easter

The Nigerian Muslim Ummah, under the leadership of the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated Christians on this year’s Easter celebration.

The message, addressed to the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, was released on Sunday by the NSCIA.

The message, signed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the body, said: “As a religious festival commemorating a significant landmark in Christianity, Easter serves as a springboard for spiritual renewal, religious re-awakening and general rebirth. It is our hope and prayer that this spirit of re-awakening and rebirth will continue to define our national course especially as we look forward to a new leadership in Nigeria.

“As a people of faith united by our father, Abraham, the recent history of our dear nation and faith communities are being threatened by the machinations of politicians. These digressions can only be attributed to the handiwork of the devil, whose guile is ultimately weak indeed (Qur’an 4:47). Easter serves as another opportunity to redirect our attention to our shared values and ideals of fasting, love, prayer, penance and cooperation.

“Specifically, Your Eminence, the Nigerian Muslim Ummah would therefore appreciate that you leverage your committed leadership to partner with the NSCIA to guide, admonish and discourage our Pastors and Imams, from desecrating their pulpits with political partisanship and hate-speech.

“The Nigerian Muslim Ummah wishes you many happy returns of the seasons. We also wish you and ourselves a renewed commitment to holiness and righteousness to the glory of God and the greatness of our beloved country.

“Thank you and God bless.”