NSCDC arrests Ghanaian over alleged burglary, stealing in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command has arrested a 21-year-old Ghanaian, Sunday Kunle Adu, over alleged burglary and phone theft.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, made this known on Wednesday in Akure.

Aidamenbor, in a statement, described Adu as an incorrigible burglar who had been terrorising Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, but was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command after a manhunt.

He said that on June 2, a case of theft was reported at the command by the victim whose house was burgled on May 26, and where two phones and sum of money were allegedly stolen.

He said: “An online and offline tracking was activated and conducted through the ‘SIM’ card on one of the stolen phones which led to the arrest of a soft target that led to the apprehending of one Sunday Kunle Adu, male, 21-years-old.

“Adu, a Ghanaian with a Nigerian mother from Ikogosi Ekiti, lives at Abo Asakin in the Araromi axis of Airport community in Akure North.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to selling one of the phone to a traveler who was going to Abuja for N30,000 at Shasha market.

“Items allegedly stolen by the suspect were Infinix Hot 8 valued at N95,000, Tecno Pop 3 worth N75,000 and N70,000 cash belonging to the complainant.

“The suspect who already made confessional statement will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.”