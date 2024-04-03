NPFL: Gombe United’s relegation woes deepen after goalless draw with Remo Stars

Gombe United Football Club on Tuesday drew goalless with visiting Remo Stars of Ikenne to remain at bottom spot of the Nigeria Premier Football League log.

The hosts were hoping for a victory to move away from the log’s base, but were unable to get past the visitors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 28 fixture played at the Pantami Township Stadium saw Gombe United looking to consolidate on their success on Saturday.

They won the state Federation Cup after beating city rivals Doma United and believe winning on Tuesday would give them a boost in the struggle to steer away from relegation troubles.

Speaking after the match, the Remo Stars’ Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, said he was disappointed with the outcome of the match.

Ogunmodede said his team’s target against Gombe United was “a win or nothing”, adding that the hosts had nothing to play for.

He said the away point earned was like getting nothing because that was not their target.

He said: “It was a woeful result for us.

“We came here for the maximum three points and unfortunately we couldn’t get them.

“We are not happy with the result.

“Getting a draw in Gombe is like getting nothing.

“It was a win or nothing target for the team because Gombe United team has almost nothing to play for again.

“So, it is not a good result for us.”

Explaining further, Ogunmodede said his approach to any NPFL match was to win every game because “we know the value of three points at this stage of the league”.

Going forward, the coach of the visitors said his team would now approach any match with positivity, stressing that it was no longer time to toy with any game.

“We will fight for every game’s full points, not minding whether we are at home or away,” Ogunmodede said.

The Chief Coach of Gombe United, Alhaji Kwairanga, was however on his part unavailable for interviews as he left the pitch immediately after the referee’s final blast of the whistle.

With this result, Gombe United occupy the 20th position on the log with 22 points after 28 games.

Remo Stars occupy the third position with 46 points and have a game in hand.