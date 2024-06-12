Nollywood actress complains bitterly about actors with bad breath in kissing scenes

Nigerian Actress, Bibi Sonye, has complained bitterly about actors with bad breath, particularly during kissing scenes.

The popular Nollywood actress shared her position on this in a post she released on her Instagram handle.

Sonye said: “Nigerian movie industry we need to do better.

“If you’re going to give me a script and in that script you put a kissing scene and you know that you did not hire an actor with a fresh breath and you put that person in the same scene with me, I will sue your production.

“I am tired of kissing people with horrible breath, let’s normalise not kissing, let’s normalise not kissing in a romantic scene because what the hell is going on?

“Y’all would be eating your egusi soup or whatever and then you’d come straight to set without gargling, without using a mouthwash and you think it’s okay to put your mouth in my mouth?

“I quit!

“No.

“You men are collecting N1 million, N2 million or however much you’re collecting, no problem.

“Yet you can’t go to the dentist?

“You go from smoking your weed or cigars, all those things in your mouth and you think it’s okay to bring it on set?

“I’m calling out all the Nollywood producers, do the needful!

“Evaluate the mouths of those you bring to set to kiss others.”