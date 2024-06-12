Army speaks as soldiers beat up Director in Command School + Video

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a viral video in which some soldiers were seen beating up a civilian staff of Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos State.

Though his identity was yet to be released, the civilian staff was said to be a Director in the Ministry of Defence.

Following the development, civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence staged a protest in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday.

The protest was conducted by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

The leader of the protest said: “It is a sad day for us.

“What led to this action is that yesterday, a trending video showed as one of our Assistant Directors (civilian) was brutalised by some private soldiers in the Command Secondary School in Ipaja, Lagos State.

“They killed one of our members, Comrade Richard, some months ago.

“We have asked the management to react, but up until today, we have not seen any action.

Also Read:

“And last month, one of our civilian staff was locked in the guard room at Jaji for up to a month.

“It was when we met the Perm Sec that he called and he was released.

“Yesterday, this incident happened again.”

Reacting, the Army in a statement by its spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tarred Lagbaja, has directed an investigation into the incident.

Nwachukwu said in the statement: “In response to the recent concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regarding the treatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has taken decisive action to address the situation.

“The Chief of Army Staff , in his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff, has directed the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. The investigation will comprehensively address all allegations raised by the ASCSN, with a focus on ensuring accountability and justice for all parties involved.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) recognizes the vital role that civilian staff play in supporting its operations and day to day administration and is therefore dedicated to fostering a positive and respectful working environment for all personnel. While acknowledging that misunderstandings or miscommunication may occur, the ongoing investigation aims to provide clarity and implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The NA is committed to upholding the rule of law and respect for the rights of all its employees, including the fundamental rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

“Currently, the NA is actively engaging with the Ministry of Defence and the ASCSN to address any outstanding issues and promote a cordial working relationship and industrial harmony. The NA strongly believes that open communication and collaboration are key to resolving challenges, and is fully committed to maintaining these principles.

“As the investigation progresses, the NA urges all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation. Trust in the process is essential, and the NA is confident that the investigation will provide a clear and accurate understanding of the situation to facilitate appropriate and fair actions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders, as we diligently work to address these concerns.”

Soldiers brutalizing a Level 15 Officer of the Ministry of Defence at Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos State on June 10, 2024



Aunty Ramota Yvonne Okwara Shameless The DSS Mercy Tayo Carter Efe RCCG Cristiano Ronaldo Yoruba Kenyatta IT IS DONE Rawlings $2 BILLION… pic.twitter.com/Mg6BjD0Kz6 — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) June 12, 2024