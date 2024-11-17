NOA, stakeholders to partner for national peace – Official

The National Orientation Agency has said that it will collaborate with stakeholders to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NOA Deputy Director of Press, Paul Odenyi, to the media on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the collaboration is part of the efforts of the present administration to sustain peace in the country.

Odenyi said: “NOA is working with Pearl Trade West Africa to host major events including National Festival of Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence Summit and the International Tolerance and Peace Expo.

“The initiatives are crucial to creating a more inclusive and harmonious society in Nigeria and the West Africa Region.

“They are also imperative in the implementation of the Nigeria National Values Charter.

Also Read:

“The Summit will unite diverse groups of stakeholders from across Nigeria, including government officials, members of house of assembly, religious leaders, organised private sector, members of the academia, media and entertainment practitioners.

“It will also unite community representatives, civil society organisations as well as women and youth groups.”

Odenyi further said that the International Tolerance and Peace Expo, scheduled for November 2025, would feature participants from West African nations and heads of international organisations.

He added that the Expo would showcase innovative initiatives promoting peace and tolerance, facilitating cross-border collaborations.

The initiative, according to him, will also cultivate a shared understanding of the importance of peaceful coexistence at both regional and global levels.

Post Views: 16