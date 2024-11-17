Decomposed body at power transformer: Police begin probe

The Ebonyi State Police Command has begun a probe into the decomposed body found behind a power transformer in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The spokesman of the Command, Joshua Uganda, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Saturday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said the investigation would also seek to confirm what must have caused the death.

Ukandu explained that the corpse was found along Onogoro Street, leading to the international market.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “Yes, the command has received a report of a corpse found around the market.

Also Read:

“We are going to carry out an investigation in order to get details of what actually happened.

“The Command has reached out to the DPO covering the area and I am sure plans are ongoing to evacuate the body.

“For now, nobody knows what happened and how the corpse was dumped behind the transformer.

“Whether he or she was into vandalism, we do not know yet.”

Post Views: 5