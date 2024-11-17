Drake loses $355,000 bet after Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson

A United States of America rapper, Drake, has lost $355,000 following Jake Paul’s victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Drake lost the bet of the sold out boxing match that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States of America.

The match took place after a year of heated exchanges between Paul and Tyson.

Drake is known to stick out his neck in bets for sporting events.

While he has won some, he lost many more in the recent past.

