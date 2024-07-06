NNPC Foundation commences business pitching assessment for corps members

The NNPC Foundation has commenced business pitching assessments for 2,659 corps members trained by the foundation, aiming to support their businesses through the distribution of start-up packs.

The Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, stated that this empowerment initiative is part of the foundation’s efforts to tackle post-graduation youth unemployment and help young graduates become economically self-sufficient.

During the opening ceremony of the Foundation’s business pitching assessment for eligible NYSC members in Abuja on Thursday, Arukwe emphasised that the programme is designed to equip participants for success in business. The empowerment initiative is a collaborative effort with the NYSC, utilising two reputable facilitators – the NNPC Academy and Kudimata Nigeria Limited.

“The package also aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the level of graduate unemployment by equipping young graduates with the necessary skills for personal and professional development,” Arukwe said.

This is in harmony with the Mallam Mele Kyari led NNPC Limited quest for extensive stakeholder empowerment and creation of rewarding value chain opportunities for all Nigerians.

The MD further highlighted the significant backing from NNPC Limited’s senior management, affirming their dedication to sustain established empowerment initiatives for Nigerian youth.

She also assured that corps members whose business plans and projects stand out would receive start-up packs and advisory services for their businesses.

The selection criteria focus on the viability and sustainability of the business idea, market relevance, and competitive edge, among others.

“We are very passionate about young people, and we believe this is the demographic that needs support,” Arukwe enthused.

Paul Bambe, Assistant Director of the NYSC Department of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, noted that the empowerment is a three-fold partnership for financial literacy education for corps members during and after their NYSC camp.

Bambe, who represented the NYSC Director General, explained that after completing the learning stages, corps members would pitch their business ideas for financial management.

“They have passed through those stages of financial literacy, and the NNPC Foundation will now provide the start-up packs for their businesses. We are gathered here to watch and evaluate videos of those who have pitched their business ideas after the financial literacy training. The 2,659 corps members will be assessed in this forum,” he said.

Kathleen Erhimu, Group Managing Director, Kudimata Nigeria Limited, NNPC Foundation’s principal consultant, mentioned that the organisation had trained about 300,000 corps members on financial literacy

The Kudimata GMD, who was represented by Abdulrahim Haruna, Chief Technology Officer, noted that the corps members underwent rigorous assessments before being selected.

Some corps members shared that the exercise had better enlightened them on the types of businesses to venture into, regardless of the finances involved.

Hilary Ugwuanyi, a corps member, stated that the programme had educated him on how to become a better entrepreneur.

“The NNPC Foundation is teaching us financial literacy, how to stand on our own, the type of business to go into, and the risks involved, so that we do not depend on scarce white-collar jobs,” he said.

Onyinyechi Emejo, another corps member, expressed that the programme taught her how to stand out in any business and grow it to a global level.

Emejo expressed gratitude to the NNPC Foundation, NYSC, and other partners for the opportunity to become equipped with the essentials of financial management.

“I learned how to invest my money wisely because you can have money and not know how to invest it,” she said.

The NNPC Foundation Empowerment programme commenced in August 2023, with the training of over 284,000 corps members on financial literacy. At the end of the pitching exercise, 1,500 start-up packs will be handed to successful candidates.

