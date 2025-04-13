NDDC boss bags African Public Service award in Morocco

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has been honoured with the “African Public Service Award” by the Heritage Times in recognition of his transformative leadership and service to the people of the Niger Delta region.

The 3rd edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards 2025 took place in Marrakesh, Morocco, with notable Nigerian and African leaders in attendance, including the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

At the ceremony, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, represented by the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, expressed joy over the Award and restated his commitment to sustaining the development of the Niger Delta region.

He stated: “For us at NDDC, this award means we must redouble our efforts. We will continue striving to positively impact the lives of Niger Delta people through impactful programmes and projects.”

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, acknowledged the Commission’s achievements but stressed that there is still much more to accomplish.

“This award is an encouragement to do more. It shows that Nigerians and Niger Delta people appreciated the development efforts of the Commission,” he said.

According to him, the award recognises the transformation taking place in the NDDC and the Niger Delta, especially as the Commission celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who received the “African Life Achievement Award,” affirmed that Africa needed to look inward to rediscover its potential.

Speaking through a recorded message to acknowledge the award, she thanked the Heritage Times for celebrating excellence in the African continent.

The Chairman of Heritage Times, Moses Siasia, said that the Pan-African event was organised to recognise and celebrate the outstanding global accomplishments of distinguished African personalities, organisations, and brands on the continent and in the diaspora. He acknowledged the positive contributions of Dr Ogbuku, stating: “Among his most notable achievements is the groundbreaking ‘Lighting Up The Niger Delta’ project, aimed at lighting up vulnerable communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.”

Siasia said the recognition and awards become imperative for sustaining the African culture of excellence, promoting Afrocentrism, and inspiring an ecosystem that will further retell the true African story towards the continent’s full potential.

He said further: “We celebrate African excellence, culture, and heritage and honour African leaders, change-makers, and individuals who embody the spirit of African excellence. We bring together influential African innovators.”

