Police: Ukwulu gunshot incident resulted from sibling dispute

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that a gunshot incident in the Ukwulu community, Dunukofia Local Government Area, on Saturday stemmed from a longstanding dispute between two siblings.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga stated that the siblings had been involved in a prolonged and serious misunderstanding, which eventually escalated into a physical altercation that led to one of them sustaining a gunshot injury.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the armed suspect, who enlisted the help of another individual, are brothers who have had ongoing issues,” the statement read.

According to the PRO, on the evening of Saturday, operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, swiftly responded to a distress call and arrived at the scene of the shooting.

“Their prompt intervention prevented the situation from escalating further.

“During the operation, police officers rescued the injured victim, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, and six rounds of live ammunition. Two suspects were arrested at the scene.”

Ikenga noted that the suspects were currently undergoing interrogation, while the injured victim had been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

He added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

