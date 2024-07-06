Health Minister commissions world-class maternity ward built by Gov Oyebanji and siblings 

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa on Friday commissioned a state-of-the-art maternity ward built by Ekiti state Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his siblings in memory of their late mother, Esther Bosede Oyebanji at the premises of Aramoko General Hospital, Aramoko Ekiti.

The Minister commended the Governor for the unparalleled vision of lifting healthcare facilities in the state to its enviable height.

He stated that healthcare is the fundamental right of citizens that should not be compromised on the altar of inexpedient political decisions.

He emphasized President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda of delivering quality healthcare services to the grassroots to ensure that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare services irrespective of where they live.

The Minister lauded the Governor’s vision and commitment to the health sector stressing that it is instrumental to the achievements recorded in the sector so far, adding that the Governor’s focus on maternal and child health reflect a deep understanding of the critical role healthcare plays in the development and wellbeing of the people.

Dr Alausa stated further that the maternity centre is a testament to what is achievable when you have leaders filled with passion and ready to give back to their community.

He commended the Governor and his siblings for lifting health care standard in the Aramoko Ekiti community with the new maternity ward equipped with state- of- the- art facilities.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Renew Hope agenda emphasizes the importance of bringing healthcare closer to the people, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their location has access to quality healthcare services. We are witnessing a manifestation of this agenda today. Sub-national governments have keyed in into the presidential initiative of taking quality healthcare to our rural populace. Ekiti has keyed in, in a much bigger role. He asserted,” the Minister added.

Earlier, Governor Oyebanji said he and his siblings made up their minds to establish a more befitting mother and child ward in the Aramoko General Hospital as a memorial to their late mother and also to help address the deficit in skilled birth deliveries carried out per month in the hospital.

The Governor affirmed that the facility would contribute to the reduction in maternity and infant mortality by ensuring that every mother can have safe delivery as well as allowing every child to grow up healthy and strong.

While also disclosing that the facility was equipped with the latest technology and professional staff, Governor Oyebanji added that the ward is designed to offer a comprehensive range of services from pre-natal care to pediatric and emergency services, noting that the goal was to ensure that every mother can enjoy the birth of childbirth and hence allow the child grow to full potentials.

He used the opportunity to call on all and sundry to support his administration build a stronger, healthier, and more compassionate community where everyone enjoys the shared prosperity mantra of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji also seized the opportunity to inform the gathering that the project was fully funded by himself and his siblings and no state finances were involved.

“As some of you may know, on the 21st of December 1967, I was born in this facility. I am where I am today, because my dear mother, in whose memory I have commissioned this building, ensured that against all odds, she visited a health facility where she was attended to by a skilled health worker.

“Last year, when I came here to commission the donated staff quarters, I enquired about the number of deliveries carried out per month. I was made to understand that the majority of deliveries are done outside of health facilities, with poor conditions of service delivery and by people with questionable experience.

“I then made up my mind to establish a standard mother and child ward in Aramoko Ekiti that will help address the gaps in skilled birth deliveries and provide essential maternal and child health services. This Abayomi Esther Bosede Oyebanji Maternity Ward will contribute to the reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates by ensuring that more deliveries are attended by skilled healthcare professionals.”

Speaking on behalf of Alara of Aramoko Ekiti and the entire citizens of the town, Chief Biodun Ilori thanked the Governor for not forgetting his source and for giving back to the community such a magnificent project that would remain in the annals of the society for a very long time.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; members of the state House of Assembly; members of the state Executive Council; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; the Governor’s father, Pa Ezekiel Oyebanji, traditional rulers; and the Governor’s siblings.

