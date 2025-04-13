Davido, Voice of Infinix AI: One-tap innovation meets Afro-beat energy

When Afro-beats meets Artificial Intelligence, magic happens, and Infinix is leading that revolution. With the launch of its bold new NOTE 50 Series, the forward-thinking brand isn’t just raising the bar for smartphone performance.

It’s creating an entirely new way to interact with your device, powered by One-Tap AI and voiced by none other than global music icon Davido.

Yes! that’s Davido.

One Tap, One OBO: Where Tech Meets Culture

The NOTE 50 Series introduces Folax, Infinix’s intelligent AI assistant. But this isn’t your average robotic voice. In a world-first blend of pop culture and mobile tech, Folax speaks in the unmistakable voice of Davido, bringing his charm, charisma, and energy directly to your fingertips.

With a simple long-press of the power button, Folax activates instantly, ready to help you schedule meetings, send texts, search the web, or translate a conversation in real-time. But now, these everyday tasks are infused with personality. It’s functional, it’s familiar, and it’s proudly African.

Redefining the AI Experience with One-Tap Simplicity

The NOTE 50 Series was designed for more than just high performance, it’s about smart, seamless living. Here are some One-Tap AI features transforming how users experience their phones:

AI Noise Cancellation

Say goodbye to background noise during voice and video calls. Infinix’s AI Noise Cancellation filters out ambient sounds in real-time — whether you’re in a busy café or a noisy family gathering.

The system uses smart audio algorithms to isolate your voice and suppress everything else. One tap, and your conversations become clearer, smoother, and more professional – no headset needed.

Google Circle to Search

Ever seen something on your screen and wanted to know more about it without switching apps? Now you can simply draw a circle around any item on your screen, and let AI identify it instantly.

From products and landmarks to celebrities and objects, Google Circle to Search gives you results in real-time, powered by visual recognition and contextual search. It’s intuitive, fun, and incredibly efficient.

AI Image Search

This powerful visual tool allows you to search the internet using any photo on your phone. Found a dress you love or a gadget you want? Just hold the power button to trigger Folax, and Infinix’s AI Image Search will find similar items, prices, and online stores. Instantly identify, translate, or explore anything on the screen of your Note 50 Series device, from photos and text to real-time camera views. It’s great for shopping, travel, or curiosity-driven deep dives.

Real-Time Voice Translation

Need to talk to someone who speaks another language? Just tap and talk. Infinix One-Tap AI includes a real-time Voice Translation feature for seamless multilingual communication. Whether you’re traveling or chatting with someone who speaks a different language, Folax listens, translates, and speaks for you, in real-time, turning international conversations into smooth, stress-free interactions. Great for travel, international Zoom calls, or just impressing people at parties.

AI Call Summary and Auto-Answering

This is one of those “why doesn’t every phone have this?” features. After a call, Infinix AI gives you a quick summary of what was discussed —key points, decisions, anything worth remembering. No more scrambling to write things down mid-call or ask, “What did we talk about again?”

On a run, in the gym, or mid-meeting? Let Folax auto-answer calls and provide intelligent summaries afterward — so you never miss a detail, even when life gets busy.

AI Tools for Creatives

Writers, content creators, and voice artists will love the built-in AI suite, from text generation and image editing to voice-commanded content creation. With Davido as the voice behind it all, even your workflow gets a touch of star power.

Big Performance, Sleek Style

It’s not just about smart features, the NOTE 50 Series delivers serious hardware muscle too:

• 50MP OIS Night Master Camera: Shoot stunning night photos with AI RAW processing.

• 144Hz AMOLED Display: Ultra-smooth visuals with 1300 nits peak brightness.

• Dual JBL Speakers: Studio-quality audio to match Davido’s sound.

• XBOOST Gaming Mode: High-speed performance for immersive gameplay.

• ArmorAlloy Build: The first full-metal frame phone under $500, with premium Damascus steel + aerospace-grade aluminium.

And yes, it looks as good as it performs. Choose from an array of fresh colors, including Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and Mountain Shade.

Davido x Infinix: A Cultural Tech Moment

More than just a celebrity voice-over, this partnership represents something deeper — the fusion of innovation, music, and Nigerian excellence. With Davido as the voice of Folax, the NOTE 50 Series doesn’t just speak to you, it speaks for you.

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is now available across all authorized retail outlets nationwide. It’s stylish. It’s smart. It’s accessible. And with Davido onboard, it’s in a league of its own.

