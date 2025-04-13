Engr. Falobi to deliver 7th Sina Egberongbe Lecture

The Managing Director of the iconic Kresta Laurel Limited, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, has been named as the Guest Speaker of the 7th Sina Egberongbe Lecture.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abeokuta Branch chose the University of Lagos alumni as the Guest Speaker in a letter to him.

According to the letter dated April 9, 2025 and signed by its Chairman, Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, the lecture, which will take place on May 1, 2025, is in honour of late Egberongbe, a Fellow of the NSE, seasoned technocrat, renowned public servant par excellence, and Federal Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission (representing Ogun and Lagos States, 2006 -2011).

He was also a former Permanent Secretary and past Chairman of the NSE, Abeokuta Branch.

Falobi will speak on the topic: “Re-Engineering Governance for National Productivity in Nigeria,” at an event scheduled to hold at Sina Egberongbe Hall, Bolude Oyebolu Engineering Centre, NSE Secretariat, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Falobi has been the Managing Director of the iconic Kresta Laurel Limited since 2005.

He is a certified engineer, accomplished businessman, an avid speaker and a social commentator of repute.

Dideolu, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), certified ISO 9000 Quality Systems Auditor and Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD) among others, graduated from the University of Lagos in 1987.

Prior to becoming the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel, he was a Power Engineering Consultant with Edison Group and Partners, where he worked on several landmark surveys and designs nationwide and in The Gambia.

He also had experience on Production Management, Marketing, Installation, Supervision of Installation and other related services with H. F. Schroeder (West African) Limited, Lordmart Generators Company, and EMTRAC LIMITED at different times.

He sits on the board of a few companies such as Hieno Technologies Limited.

Falobi, the Bobajiro of Ilesa in Osun State, is also the Founder and President of Ijesaland Development Foundation; Immediate Past National Chairman of UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association; Immediate Past President of Old Students Association of Methodist High School, Ilesa; and Chairman of the Board of Fellows of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers among his other community engagements.

He was conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the Lagos City Polytechnic for Science and Technology in 2019.

Falobi is also the Convener of THINK TANK ON NIGERIA (TTON), an online policy analysis and advocacy platform with almost 300 members of various professions drawn from the diaspora and the different geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Since its inauguration in May 2022, TTON has held conversations and issued communiques on Youth Engagement, Entertainment, Sports, Industrialisation, The Mining Sector, Mental Health and Substance Abuse, among others.

An avid speaker, Engr. Falobi has delivered lectures on various topics, including Industrialisation, Restructuring, Health, Safety, and Environment Compliance, Investment in Nigeria among others to various fora in Nigeria, Europe and the United States of America.

A multiple awardee, Dideolu is happily married with children.

Apart from honouring the memory of Egberongbe, a distinguished Engineer, the lecture series aims to spotlight individuals who, through selflessness and integrity, have positively impacted our nation in the face of societal challenges.

The letter by Idowu to Falobi nominating him as the Guest Speaker added: “In recognition of your outstanding contributions to the Engineering profession and exemplary leadership, the Branch would be deeply honoured if you would serve as the

Guest Speaker at the upcoming lecture….

“We believe your insights and experience will greatly enrich the discourse, and your participation will further dignify the memory of Late Engr Sina Egberongbe. We are eager to drink from your cup of wisdom and tap into your wealth of knowledge.”

