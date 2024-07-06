Ekiti agog as FG, state sign MOU converting specialist hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Ikole Ekiti went agog on Friday as the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ekiti State Government to convert and upgrade the Ikole Ekiti Specialist hospital into a Federal Medical Centre.

The move is in a bid to improve health care service delivery across the country.

Speaking while signing the MoU at the State Specialist Hospital, Ikole Ekiti, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa said the MoU was a testament to President Tinubu’s led-federal government commitment to ensuring that every single Nigerians, regardless of their location have access to quality and comprehensive healthcare.

He said the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre was in line with the Federal Government’s agenda to decentralize and democratize healthcare, making it more accessible to even the remote communities in the country.

The Minister explained that the facilities will be upgraded and equipped to provide comprehensive services, training, and research.

Commending the Governor for his decision to hand over the state specialist hospital for the use of the federal government as federal medical centre, the Minister said it is a clear indication that the state government is dedicated to improving the healthcare infrastructure and service to the people of the state.

Explaining that the handing over of the facilities goes beyond just a transfer of asset, he said it is a transfer of hope and brighter future for Ekiti people and beyond, adding that the facilities would contribute to the overall improvement of the national healthcare service

“Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our effort to improve healthcare delivery across our nation. It is a testament to our commitment to ensure that every single Nigerian, regardless of their location, has access to quality and comprehensive healthcare.

“The establishment of this Federal Medical Centre aligns perfectly with the President’s agenda to decentralize and democratize healthcare, making it accessible to even the most remote communities. Your Excellency, the decision to seal this specialist hospital for the use of the federal government as Federal Medical Centre, is a clear indication of your administrations dedication to improving the healthcare infrastructure and service in Ekiti State,” the Minister stated.

In his own remarks barely 24 hours after commissioning a mammogram machine at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who expressed his deepest gratitude to the President for approving the Federal Medical Centre in Ekiti, emphasized that delivering quality healthcare to the people has always been a top priority of his administration which was what led to the state’s decision to sign the MoU with the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Governor explained that the Federal Tertiary Hospital in Ikole-Ekiti represents hope for patients battling illnesses beyond the capacity of secondary health care, brings comfort for families in distress, and increases the possibility of a healthier future for many more citizens within the state.

Expressing confidence that the initiative would bridge healthcare gaps and provide affordable and quality healthcare to the people of Ikole Ekiti and its environ, the Governor said the FMC would also attract skilled healthcare professionals to the region, fostering a better health care environment.

He added that the influx of medical expertise to the facility would enhance the overall quality of care, leading to better health outcomes and increased life expectancy for the local population as well as serve as training ground for medical students and health professionals to enhance medical practices.

The governor further reveals that FMC would stimulate local economies through job creation and the growth of supporting industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and housing. Saying local businesses would benefit from the increased demand for goods and services, leading to economic development and poverty reduction.

“The handover of the State Specialist Hospital Ikole-Ekiti signifies a crucial step in addressing the healthcare needs of Ikole Ekiti and Ekiti State as a whole. The presence of a Federal Tertiary Hospital in Ikole-Ekiti represents hope for patients battling illnesses beyond the capacity of secondary health care, brings comfort for families in distress, and increases the possibility of a healthier future for many more citizens within the state.

“The presence of a Federal Medical Centre in Ikole Ekiti would significantly benefit surrounding towns, including those in neighbouring states who already sometimes utilize the services of the State Specialist Hospital Ikole-Ekiti for convenience.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi Ekiti, Oba Akinwande Ogundana, Elekole of Ikole, Oba Adewumi Adewale and the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, who appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji for the upgrade of the specialist hospital to federal medical centre, said the hospital would not only improve the healthcare delivery to the people but also engender a rapid economic development, infrastructural improvement, and a better educational opportunities for the people.

They maintained that the hospital would create more job opportunities and attract investments both in the healthcare sector and other related sectors, thereby leading to an overall economic boost for the community and its environment.

Also at the event were, the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Fulani Oyebanji, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Local Government Chairmen, top Government Officials, Religious Leaders, and Traditional Rulers, among others.

