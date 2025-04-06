Obasanjo mourns former Oyo State Governor, Olunloyo

Ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the passing of late former Oyo- state Governor, Dr. Victor Olunloyo, as a “deep loss”.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday in Abeokuta, he described the late Olunloyo, as a renowned mathematician turned politician that fought for justice persistently.

The ex-President however, decried the depleting ranks of the nation’s leaders, particularly at this crucial time.

He said the loss of the heroes at this crucial point the country needed their wise counsel and rich experience was worrisome.

The former President said, “It was shocking and worrisome because we had lost heroes like Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark and now Dr. Olunloyo just in weeks.

“Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership are fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities.”

He buttressed that the late Olunloyo stood for peace, progress and remained one of the notable Nigerians with deep blood of patriotism running in their veins until his last breath.

“The late former governor became a commissioner in the old Western region at 27 years old before he served as the Governor of Oyo State before the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari seized power.

“He was also the Balogun of Oyo Kingdom,” he said.

He commiserated with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the good people of the state.

“Be consoled for the fact that Olunloyo lived a life worthy of communal emulation and touched the souls of rural dwellers.

“We pray the Good Lord to grant the soul of Dr. Olunloyo a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obasanjo said.

