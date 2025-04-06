Dabiri-Erewa, others receive HIPMA recognition

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has been honoured at the 2025 Heroine Impact Prestigious Merit Awards (HIPMA), under the “Hall of Fame of the Year” category.

Dabiri-Erewa was recognised for her immense contributions towards the growth and development of Nigeria and beyond, especially in advocating the rights and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Receiving the award on her behalf, Deborah Anaelechi of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NiDCOM, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

Princess Edna Azura, the National Council of Women Societies Leader and Chairperson of the occasion stated that this timely gathering is needed to amplify women’s impact in all strata of the society, as well as inspire future generations on empowering, protecting and promoting the women folk.

MC Danstar Whyte, the organiser of the event said the event was to recognise and celebrate women making a difference in their respective fields, while encouraging younger women to strive for excellence and impact society positively.

Also Read:

The 2025 HIPMA Awards was organised by Whyte Family Entertainment, which appreciates outstanding women who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.

Other awardees include, Hajiya Fatima Umar Bago, First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Angela Ajala, Educationist and Founder, Ladela Schools, Tosin Dokpesi, CEO, TAD Foundation, among others.

Post Views: 9