KONFAM 89.5 FM begins new era of radio in Lagos

KONFOAM 89.5 FM will on April 16, 2025 begin broadcasting in Lagos with an intent to bring about a new era in radio programming.

A statement by the management of KONFAM 89.5 FM said the cutting-edge radio station is poised to redefine the broadcasting landscape.

The brainchild of seasoned entrepreneur and media innovator, Kayode Adegbite, KONFAM FM promises to bring a fresh, tech-driven, and culturally rich approach to radio, the statement said.

Described as a fusion of technology, creativity, and community, KONFAM FM aims to captivate Lagosians with contents that speak directly to their experiences.

The statement added: “Whether it’s music, news, entertainment, lifestyle, or talk shows, the station is built to reflect the soul of the city and the pulse of its people.”

Adegbite is no stranger to transformation.

As CEO of MediaCrush Nigeria Limited, a leading Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company, he has spent the past decade revolutionising how brands engage with audiences across Nigeria.

With over 20 years experience spanning finance, marketing, and media, he’s now channeling his vision into broadcasting.

“KONFAM is not just another radio station,” Adegbite said in a pre-launch interview, adding: “It is a movement — a platform for authentic voices, compelling stories, and meaningful conversations that empower and entertain.”

From its sleek state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Lagos to its impressive lineup of on-air personalities and programmes, KONFAM FM is designed to be interactive, engaging, and youth-focused.

Its mission is to blend tradition with innovation, infusing local culture with modern storytelling techniques and digital integration.

The station will leverage cutting-edge radio tech — including real-time audience analytics, social media integration, and interactive mobile platforms — to stay connected with listeners around the clock.

Beyond broadcasting, KONFAM FM is built on a philosophy of social impact.

With Adegbite’s history of community empowerment and mentorship, the station will also serve as a platform for youth development, entrepreneurial education, and civic engagement.

Initiatives such as on-air business clinics, talent showcases, and tech-driven community discussions are already in the works, positioning KONFAM as a force for positive change in Lagos and beyond.

The station’s launch on April 16 will be marked with a grand unveiling ceremony featuring top media personalities, music performances, celebrity guests, and partners from the advertising, tech, and business sectors.

The event will also be streamed live on digital platforms, signalling KONFAM’s commitment to reaching audiences wherever they are.

A proud son of Egbado North in Ogun State, Adegbite is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an MBA graduate from Bolton Business School, UK.

His career journey spans leadership roles in notable organisations like UAC, Honeywell Group, and Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group.

In every role, he has demonstrated excellence, earning industry awards and accolades along the way.

The statement added: “Now, with KONFAM 89.5 FM, he embarks on a bold new chapter — one that brings together his passion for media, his deep understanding of finance and business, and his unwavering belief in the power of storytelling.

“As the sun rises over Lagos on April 16, the airwaves will carry a new voice: vibrant, bold, and uniquely Nigerian.

“KONFAM 89.5 FM isn’t just coming to inform or entertain, it’s here to connect, inspire, and transform.

“Welcome to the KONFAM generation. Lagos, tune in — the revolution will be broadcast.”

