Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on their emergence as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Kalu who also felicitated with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Muhammad Wase on their election as Deputy President of the Senate and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, extolled the virtues of the newly elected principal officers of the 9th national assembly.

According to the former governor, the new leadership of the national assembly will develop and sustain a harmonious relationship with the executive and judiciary arms of government.

In his goodwill message, Kalu described the newly elected officials of the national assembly as experienced parliamentarians with the capacity to drive the affairs of the national assembly.

He said: “The new leadership of the national assembly symbolizes a new era in the history of Nigeria.

“Senator Ahmed Lawan, President of the Senate and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, have the political capacity, legislative experience and administrative acumen to steer the affairs of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Also, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Muhammad Wase, Deputy President of the Senate and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, will perform well in their new roles.

“I am indeed pleased with the leadership of the 9th national assembly.”

While urging Nigerians to support the national assembly in its legislative agenda, Kalu applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for repositioning Nigeria.