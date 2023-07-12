Nigeria’s AfroBasket champion, Oderah Chidom: I’m done with D’tigress

828 828

One of Nigeria’s top female basketball players, Oderah Chidom, has announced that she is quitting the female national team, D’Tigress.

The Nigerian-American professional basketball player and AfroBasket champion announced this on her Twitter handle.

In the announcement on Monday, Chidom said she would stop playing for D’Tigress for “lack of professionalism” from the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

“It saddens me to announce that I will no longer play for the Nigerian National Team,” she wrote on Twitter.

Giving further explanation on her decision, she said in a video on Twitter: “Of course, I will love to continue to play for something bigger than myself in representing the country that means so much to me and my family.

“The current federation, I can’t just continue to agree with the way they do business.”

Chidom, 27, also told ESPN: “I will not be attending.

“I don’t think that’s professional at all. I consider myself a professional.

“And I don’t think it’s okay for me to pay my way to try out for something when I think I have a resume that speaks for itself.

“I have standards of how I conduct business at the professional level, and Nigeria continues to disappoint me.

“This is a national team.

“Generally what you do is you invite a group of professionals and you compete in a camp and then the 12 best at that camp get to compete on whatever team and that’s mostly how a national team is conducted.

“I was with my family when I got the message and I just was in shock.

“Playing for the national team is something that my family is proud of, that I am proud of as it holds a lot of weight for me, and the way that they conduct themselves is taking all of that away from us.

“It’s just so disheartening.

“I have been blessed to play with a lot of teams where I have seen professionalism from management, and I don’t see those same qualities within our own federation.

“So to continuously keep coming back to to a federation that I feel does not value me is not worth it.

“I am officially done with national team.

“I cannot continue to have this added stress in my life.

“As a team, we try to choose our words very carefully so we do not offend anyone on the federation.

“But personally, I’m done and my purpose of doing this is to shed light on the lack of professionalism within the federation and that it needs to change.

“It’s really difficult to not have any sense of communication, not have any sense of professionalism.

“All of our information comes from Twitter and social media.

“We never know what’s going on.

“We ask a lot of questions about just simple things of when camp is, where it will be held, who are the coaches, and we get responses like ‘please be patient’.

“Everything that we do is super last minute.

“The level of professionalism is just not up to par with the constant production that we produce.”