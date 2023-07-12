Repent or meet your Waterloo, Ogun CP thunders at criminals

828 828

Juliana Francis

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has bared his fangs and claws to criminals in the state today.

The CP gave them the options of forsaking their criminal ways, leaving the state or be ready to be battled to death.

The number one policeman in the state, who has shown that he was not in town for a tea party, but war against criminals, made a show of his latest conquests, which included the arrest of suspected cultists, killing of kidnappers and rescuing of a defilement victim from the sexual clutches of his father and his friend.

According to Alamutu, the battle cry is going to be passed forward by his lieutenants to other policemen on the field.

He said: “Since my assumption of office, I have made it clear that the State will not be conducive for criminals as well as their sponsors because we are determined to take the battle to their doorsteps.

“Criminals have only two options: either they turn up a new leaf or relocate from this State.

“Failure to choose any of these two options will lead them to meet their Waterloo.

“However, we are aware that some people were lured into cultism without knowing the implication, and so they got trapped.”

Alamutu stated that the Command had opened a window of amnesty to such people, stressing that they should renounce their membership of their criminal groups and surrender all arms and ammunition in their custody.

He added: “They have a period of one month to do that. After the period of one month from today 11th July 2023, there is going to be a total clamp down on all known and unknown cultists who are perpetrating heinous crimes in the State because the Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life unbearable for the good and law-abiding indigenes and residents of Ogun State.”

He said that the successes he and his men had achieved since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state would not have been possible without the support of the good people of Ogun State, who used to give timely and credible information.

Alamutu added: “I hereby appeal to them not to relent in their efforts, until palpable peace reign in the State.

“Similarly, I wish to appeal to those still nursing misgivings against the police to have a change of perception towards the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“It was for this reason that I put my two dedicated lines in the public domain through which I can be reached in case of any infraction by my men.

“On our own part, we are ready more than ever to deal decisively with anybody who chooses to take crime as business and we have rolled out every arsenal available to wage war against all criminal-minded persons in the State.”