Charly Boy’s nude photos posted after sharing Simon Ekpa’s allegedly at beach with lady while followers are ‘killed everyday in Nigeria’ + Photos

One of Nigeria’s all round artists, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, on Tuesday set Twitter abuzz when he posted what has been described as a photoshopped photograph of Finland-based leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, at a beach with a lady.

Charly Boy is a follower of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi.

The Area Fada, as he is also called, wrote to accompany the alleged photo of Ekpa clutching to the lady with him: “This is Simon Ekperima the criminal, enjoying life in Finland while his followers are being killed everyday in Nigeria. Tufiakwa!”

However, while a few of those who reacted immediately lambasted Ekpa, others said the photograph was photoshopped.

A user of the social media then went on to recall the photographs of Charly Boy where he posed nude in his hey days.

Achilleus CFR @AchilleusChud tweeted: “The question still is: HOW do young people who never met with him or got to know him. suddenly believe whatever command he gives and go on to execute? So many things are wrong with the youth… negative orientation.”

King Zaza👑🇳🇬🇬🇧🇨🇦 @OneManCongress in his reaction said Ekpa learnt his trade from the Leader of the procribed IPOB, Nnamdi KANU, also sharing the photograph of the man in the detention of the Department of State Services, where he was with a lady in bed.

King Zaza tweeted: “If you call Simon a criminal then it’s clear he learnt his criminal trade from the criminal Grand Master Nnamdi Cownu 🐄.”

Then came the reaction of Edeh Chidozie @OscarJo36582953, who shared the nude photographs of Charly Boy.

Chidozie accompanied it with the nude photographs of Charly Boy, tweeting: “See people talking to Biafra Prime minister, Tufiakwa Akwuna nwoke.”

John De Beloved @BelovedDe65785, among many others said the photograph of Ekpa shared by Charly Boy was fake.

They said the features of Ekpa were distinctively different from that shared by the Area Fada.

Beloved tweeted: “This is photoshop. But its more pertinent to solve sit at home order from the root cause than going through the shortcut.”