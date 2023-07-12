Ill Health: Akeredolu in high spirit — Acting Governor

828 828

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has said that the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is in high spirits despite his ill health.

The Acting Governor spoke in a statement on Tuesday following reports that the Akeredolu was completely indisposed.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abduallhi Adamu, was reportedly quoted out of context as saying that the Governor was not in good health at all.

This led to apprehension among the people of the state.

But Ayedatiwa, who said there won’t be a gap in governance in the absence Akeredolu, urged Nigerians to “ignore these unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

“Mr. Governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the state, across the board. He is in high spirits, recuperating and is expected back in the office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

“I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, July 9, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding fort, while he is away.”