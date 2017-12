World silver medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, on Sunday signed for Mumbai Maharathi of India ahead of pro wrestling league (Season 3) billed for January 9, 2018.

The Commonwealth champion, who is competing in the women’s 57kg category, was signed for Rs35 lakh.

Adekuoroye is the only wrestler to win the league twice, with Mumbai Garuda in season one and Punjab royals in season two.

She is expected to return to Nigeria after the league next year.

She is the only African wrestler expected to compete at the pro wrestling league.