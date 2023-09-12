Niger Assembly passes resolution on hospital for victims of banditry, kidnapping

The Niger House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the government to establish or designate a special hospital for treatment of victims of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Haruna Duza (PDP-Munya)at Tuesday’s plenary in Minna.

Presenting the motion, Duza said that victims of banditry and kidnapping go through physical physiological, mental and emotional trauma as results of violence by the bandits.

He said the victims only get physical treatment from health facilities without getting physiological and emotional support to help them overcome the trauma.

“These victims live their lives in fear for the rest of their lives and for some of them, adjusting back to normal life become very difficult.

“The victims need swift medical attention and professional counselling in a secure environment to help them overcome the trauma,” he said.

He added that there was a need to have a dedicated hospital centralised within the state capital that would give special attention to victims of banditry and kidnapping.

In their separate contributions, Mohammed Idris (APC-Tafa), recounted his ordeal in the hands of bandits and the trauma the incident had left on him since his abduction in 2021.

He appealed to his colleague to give the motion the desired attention and urged the executive to designate a special unit in the state to give special attention to victims of bandits.

Also Bello Bako (APC-Rijau) Nasir Umar (APC-Paiko), said the health facilities in the state were already overwhelmed, hence victims of banditry and kidnapping do not get the required attention to help them out of the trauma.

They urged the government to strengthen the guidance and counselling departments across the state facilities to give physiological and emotional support to victims of banditry.

Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, while reading the resolution of house, called on the state government to establish or designate a special hospital for treatment of victims of banditry and kidnapping in the state.