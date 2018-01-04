New Year fracas: Gov. Ahmed directs state religious committee to investigate attacks

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has given approval for the State Committee on Religious Matters to investigate the circumstances leading to the attack on worshippers by suspected miscreants on January 1, 2018 in Taiwo Isale Area of Ilorin, the state capital.

This was in keeping with Governor Ahmed’s pledge to religious leaders in the state during a meeting in his office last Tuesday in the aftermath of the attack.

According to Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who announced the approval in a statement, the Committee, under the Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship of Alhaji M. S. Koro and Chief P. A. O. Olorunisola respectively, is to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem, ascertain the level of damage to lives and properties, identify the culprits in the crises and make adequate recommendations to Government.

Gold said the Committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.