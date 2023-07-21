New Commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kogi

828 828

A new Commissioner of Police, Onuoha Bethrand, has assumed duties at the Kogi State Police Command.

The new Commissioner of Police assumed duties on Thursday as the 38th holder of the office in the Command.

A statement issued by the Kogi State Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja, said Bethrand took over from CP Akeem Yusuf, who had been redeployed to Research and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The spokesman said before his posting to Kogi State, the new CP was the Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking, Force CID, Abuja.

Ovye-Aya said the new CP hails from Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and holds a BA (Hons) Degree in History/Sociology from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, and Masters Degree in International Relations from the University of Ibadan.

He added: “He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“CP Onuoha is an astute law enforcement Officer who has traversed the length and breadth of Law Enforcement and Policing.”

The new Police Commissioner, according to the spokesman, has, in the span of over three decades, attended several Tactical Leadership Courses, held several Command positions, and carried out multiple tasks,

He said that the new CP, who is happily married and blessed with children, had the requisite expertise, integrity, courage and experience to oversee the affairs of the Kogi State Police Command.