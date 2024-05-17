BREAKING: Court refuses bail application of Binance executive, Gambaryan

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday denied the bail application of a crypto currency firm executive, Tigran Gambaryan.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite, held that the bail application will not be granted as he has perused the application submitted before him and resolved that the defendant will jump bail if granted.

It will be recalled that Gambaryan, his company, Binance Holdings Limited and a fellow top executive currently on the run, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, with money laundering and terrorism financing .

