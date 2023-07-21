Yobe begins vaccination against anthrax on livestocks

828 828

Yobe has commenced the vaccination of cattle and other livestock against anthrax in four local government areas of the State bordering Niger Republic.

The Council areas include: Machina, Yusufari, Yunusari and Geidam.

Director Veterinary Services at the Yobe Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Yusuf Maina, said Friday in Damaturu that camels, cattle, sheep and goats were the targeted livestock for the exercise.

He revealed that the vaccination was advised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Maina explained that the Federal Ministry advised all States sharing borders with other countries to take steps to prevent the outbreak of Anthrax as livestock were moved across borders.

He represented Dr Abubakar Kolere, Permanent Secretary in the Yobe Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the kick-off of the vaccination.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals.