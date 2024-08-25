NDLEA intercepts N2.234b codeine syrup from India, nab two ladies

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Tincan seaport in Lagos State on Friday intercepted two containers from Mundra port in India.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this in a statement he made available on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, no fewer than 1,596 cartons of codeine-based syrup containing 319, 200 bottles of the opioid worth N2,234,400,000 in street value were recovered from the containers during a joint examination with other port stakeholders.

Two ladies were also arrested by operatives in Edo State for online sale of illicit drugs.

While Martha Owotorofa, 26, was nabbed at Kada Plaza, Benin City with quantities of Canadian Loud, Odion Uzordinma, 21, was arrested at Ugbowo area of the city with 30 cups of cookies and 17 slices of cake, all laced with illicit substances.

A raid operation at Oghada village, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state on August 20 led to the arrest of Saturday Edobor, 50, with 288.8kg cannabis.

In Lagos, a suspect, Godwill Davidson, was on August 21 arrested with 3,834 bottles of codeine syrup; 5,200 pills of Co-Codamol; and 11, 880 tablets of Rohypnol in Mushin area of the state, while another suspect, Yahaya Ibrahim, 23, was nabbed by operatives along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Kogi State the same day with 42,000 pills of tramadol coming from Asaba, Delta State enroute Potiskum, Yobe State.

Two suspects: Feranmi Bankole, 25, and Fredrick Tobiloba, 25, were on August 20 arrested at Pariz Lounge, Adeoyo area in Ibadan metropolis, Oyo State following intelligence.

Recovered from them were 267.5 litres of skuchies, a mixture of black currant and assorted illicit drugs and 18 grams of Canadian Loud.

In the same vein, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to pupils of Dan Amus Sangaya School, Sabon Layi, Gombi, Adamawa State; workers of transport companies in Garki Enugu, Enugu State; students and staff of Kaduna State School of Nursing, Kaduna, and advocacy visit to the management of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

