Breaking: Investigative journalist, Juwon Soyinka released

The Regional Editor West Africa of the Conversation Africa, Juwon Soyinka, who was arrested in the early hours of Sunday has been released
His release followed the intervention of the spokesperson for the Department of State Services, Dr Peter Afunayan. His passport however was not released
The former Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service was said to have been taken into custody at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State after alighting from a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.
Also Read:
- AIG prays FG to fund police, improve personnel welfare, as he bows out
- IPI Nigeria condemns Juwon Soyinka’s arrest, demands release of his passport
- Former PUNCH editor, Dayo Oketola, to launch book on tech, digital economy
- Breaking: Shi’ite attacks police officers in Wuse, two cops confirmed dead, three left unconscious
- Group to Governors, Wike: Disclose details of Chinese loans, others