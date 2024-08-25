Breaking: Investigative journalist, Juwon Soyinka released

The Regional Editor West Africa of the Conversation Africa, Juwon Soyinka, who was arrested in the early hours of Sunday has been released

His release followed the intervention of the spokesperson for the Department of State Services, Dr Peter Afunayan. His passport however was not released

The former Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service was said to have been taken into custody at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State after alighting from a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

