Five ladies trafficking drug from Ghana to Lagos nabbed

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested five cross-border female drug traffickers at the Seme border while on their way back to Lagos State, Nigeria from Ghana.
The 42-year-old leader of the syndicate, Olaribigbe Bashirat Feyisara, had been under NDLEA radar before being arrested.
Feyisara was arrested on August 21, 2024 along with other members of her gang: Abogun Fatimah Ladidi, Osibeluwo Tolulope Oluwaseun, Akanni Balikis Oluwatoyin and Ajetumobi Amudalat.
Also Read:
- AIG prays FG to fund police, improve personnel welfare, as he bows out
- IPI Nigeria condemns Juwon Soyinka’s arrest, demands release of his passport
- Former PUNCH editor, Dayo Oketola, to launch book on tech, digital economy
- Breaking: Shi’ite attacks police officers in Wuse, two cops confirmed dead, three left unconscious
- Group to Governors, Wike: Disclose details of Chinese loans, others
At the point of their arrest at the Seme border, a total of 14 packs of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 6.97kg, were recovered from hidden parts of their bodies.