NDDC restates commitment to its mandate, meets IYC leaders

The Niger Delta Development Commission has assured its stakeholders that the Commission will remain committed to delivering on its mandate of fast-tracking the development of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, gave the assurance during a solidarity visit by leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council worldwide, to the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said it was important to aggregate the views of major groups to give impetus to the development programmes driven by the NDDC.

The NDDC boss commended the IYC leaders for supporting and defending the NDDC to ensure that those trying to destabilise the Commission by calling for protests against the leadership did not have their way.

He stated that the Commission would not be distracted in its determination to do things differently and effectively transiting from transaction to transformation.

The Managing Director restated the commitment of the NDDC to finalise action on the selection of beneficiaries of the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme to ensure that they would start receiving their N50,000 stipend from next month.

According to him, the NDDC has also given more opportunities and hope to Niger Delta youths through its innovative programme called Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, HOPE.

He further said that the commission was focused on completing and commissioning legacy projects across the Niger Delta region.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Ambassador Jonathan Lopkobiri, represented by the Deputy National President, Comrade Atigbi Freedom, apologised to the NDDC for a group claiming to speak for the IYC threatening to protest against the Commission.

He commended the NDDC for making genuine efforts to stabilize the Niger Delta region through youth empowerment programs.

The IYC Deputy National President wondered why any Niger Delta would want to protest against the NDDC under Dr Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director, describing Ogbuku as “a man who has shown and demonstrated a clear commitment to redefining the NDDC for the betterment of the people.”

In a related development, the IYC leaders specifically cautioned Theophilus Alaye, who led a group that called for a protest against the NDDC.

Comrade Atigbi Freedom, who addressed a press conference in Port Harcourt, lamented that the Alaye group’s pronouncements and actions had tarnished its image.

He warned: “As a council, while we will continue to advocate for the growth, advancement, unity, and progress of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta at large, the Council will not sit idly by and watch as people try to trample on the hard-earned peace that we have collectively fought to achieve.”

“We are responding to correct the wrong impression created by Alaye before the public that the IYC is at war with the NDDC. If not corrected, this misleading information might be seen as the truth. The IYC, as one united family, is solely under the leadership of Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri as President.”

