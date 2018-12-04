NBTE to re-position technical education to fast track national development

The National Board for Technical Education said on Tuesday that it would re-position Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector to fast track national development.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Masa’udu Kazaure, stated this, at the opening of a workshop in Kaduna for Rectors and Provosts of Polytechnics and Monotechnics on institutional ranking.

Kazaure explained that high standard of education at all levels would guarantee increase economic growth and development in the country.

He said that a re-positioned educational system leads to the production of highly skilled and technical manpower that creates opportunities for innovation and technological advancement.

He said: “The National Board for Technical Education will continue its relentless efforts to reposition polytechnics and monotechnics as critical part of national tertiary education and TVET as major factor in national development.

“This is why we have started the ranking of all institutions under the purview of the NBTE to motivate the heads of the institutions to strive for excellence.”

Kazaure explained that the workshop was aimed at sensitising participants on the key elements of institutional ranking and share ideas that will foster future ranking activities.

He said that the ranking provided the public with information on technical institutions for them to make informed decision.

He said: “This will promote academic excellence, foster healthy competition and increased standard among the institutions.

“As rectors, provosts and web administrators, you are major critical stakeholders in the ranking project needed to enhance the institutionalisation of the ranking going forward.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu, the Rector, Kwara Polytechnic, said “the workshop has really enlightened us on some aspects of ranking criteria which institutions must take seriously to do well in surveys”.

He commended the NBTE for its relentless efforts at re-positioning polytechnics as a critical part of nation’s tertiary education.