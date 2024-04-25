Breaking: Senator Ayogu Eze is dead

A former representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Ayogu Eze, is died.
The former spokesman of the Senate died following a protracted illness in a hospital in Abuja at the age of 66.
According to available information, Eze had been ill for some time, a situation that made him miss the wedding of his daughter, which took place in Lagos earlier in the year.
The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party.