Breaking: Senator Ayogu Eze is dead

A former representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Ayogu Eze, is died.

The former spokesman of the Senate died following a protracted illness in a hospital in Abuja at the age of 66.

According to available information, Eze had been ill for some time, a situation that made him miss the wedding of his daughter, which took place in Lagos earlier in the year.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party.