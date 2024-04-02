2,889 education students have benefitted from N75,000 bursary awards – Minister

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has disclosed that a total of 2,889 students studying education-related courses in Nigerian higher institutions have benefited from the N75,000 bursary awards. Recall that the ministry had in 2022 invited applications from qualified students studying Education courses in universities and colleges of education. During the commemoration of World Teachers Day in 2021, the Federal Government said students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities will get a N75,000 stipend per semester, while their counterparts undergoing the Nigeria Certificate in Education will get N50,000 per semester.

While giving statistics on Tuesday during the first quarterly meeting of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mamman noted that 2,889 students have so far benefited from the scheme. The minister also shared statistics from the other schemes under the Federal Scholarship Board, saying, “345 individuals are beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship, 51 for the commonwealth scholarship, 2,122 beneficiaries under the Nigerian Scholarship Award and 724 beneficiaries under the Teachers Internship Scheme.” In his earlier remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, disclosed that the quarterly citizenship engagement was aimed at creating awareness of the activities of the ministry. According to Sununu, the engagement will “also promote mutual understanding with stakeholders and citizens; build and sustain public trust; and improve transparency and accountability in the sector.” “Worthy of mention is that this engagement also aims to improve efficiency and streamline government operations by identifying and addressing bottlenecks,” he added.