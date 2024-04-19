Pastor seeks divorce over alleged domestic violence

A cleric, David Odeniyi, has prayed a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State to dissolve his union to his estranged wife, Bolanle, on grounds of domestic violence and constant embarrassment in church.

Recounting his ordeal before the court, Odeniyi, who resides in the Basorun area of Ibadan, said his wife is ill-tempered.

He said: “She pulls and drags my trousers in order to disgrace me.

“Had I known that my wife would treat me like this, I would have never married her.

“Bolanle abandoned me with our only child and travelled to Libya.

“She’s been there for two years without my approval.

“In fact, she stripped me naked in front of my congregation and maliciously exposed the secret I kept with her.

“Worst still, Bolanle usually prevents visitors from seeing me, poisoned my food and kicked me in the stomach.”

Pastor Odeniyi argued that he once filed a divorce suit against her at a Grade ‘C; Customary Court at Gate area in Ibadan, but that the court reconciled them then.

He contended that the respondent refused to turn a new leaf.

However, Bolanle was not in court when she was called to open her defence despite being around witnessing her husband’s testimony.

The bailiff also said that he served her several hearing notices and that she chose to ignore further appearance.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S. M. Akintayo, said Odeniyi was no longer interested in the marriage though there was a valid customary marriage between him and Bolanle from the evidence before the court.

Akintayo added that the court admits any piece of uncontroverted evidence, especially as the respondent failed to appear in court.

She granted the order restraining Bolanle from threatening, harassing, disturbing and interfering in the private life of Pastor Odeniyi.